The French Alps are home to more than 4,000 glaciers, 80 to 90 percent of which will disappear by the year 2100 due to global warming. Among the most emblematic glaciers is the Mer de Glace, or Sea of ​​Ice, which recedes a little more each year under the watchful eye of tourists. Meanwhile, the Bossons Glacier reveals aircraft wreckage thought to be lost forever. France 24 went to meet some of the guardians of the glaciers.

