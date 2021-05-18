The pilots of the Patrol de France are the undisputed masters of the air. Its planes fly at 600 kilometers per hour and only three meters apart from each other. Every year, a new team is selected to represent the know-how and excellence of the French Air Force. But before performing in France and abroad, pilots must spend weeks perfecting their training. In this edition of This Is France, we went to meet the ‘masters of the airs’ on the French island of Corsica.

