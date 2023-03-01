The Basque Country is characterized by its haute cuisine, currently it has an extraordinary number of 12 Michelin stars, the highest recognition of cuisine worldwide. We were in the Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port region together with chef Philippe Arrambide, who belongs to a culinary dynasty and works daily to maintain the tradition of local cuisine. Authentic products such as white mushrooms and lamb are part of the ingredients they seek to praise.

