The Basque Country is characterized by its haute cuisine, currently it has an extraordinary number of 12 Michelin stars, the highest recognition of cuisine worldwide. We were in the Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port region together with chef Philippe Arrambide, who belongs to a culinary dynasty and works daily to maintain the tradition of local cuisine. Authentic products such as white mushrooms and lamb are part of the ingredients they seek to praise.
#France #Land #cooks #culinary #tradition #maintained #Basque #Country
Song festival song Burning daylight deserves top 10 spot: the screams are the power
ReviewThe last half minute of Burning daylight, the track with which Mia Nicolai (26) and Dion Cooper (29) want to...
Leave a Reply