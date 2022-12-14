Nicknamed the intense island and located 10,000 kilometers from the French mainland, in the Indian Ocean, Réunion hides treasures that are not easily discovered. About 40% of the territory is classified as a World Heritage Site by Unesco. On the coast, the song of the whales marks the missions of the oceanographers. Meanwhile, on the Grègues plain, a bright orange root is harvested by hand to make a popular spice: turmeric.

