It is a school like no other. Since 1822, the Naval Training Center in the French port city of Brest has trained cadets for the French Navy. Every year, 240 young people between the ages of 16 and 18 join the famous “School of Mousses” to embark on a 10-month journey between theoretical classes, severe tests and field exercises, learning about military life: teamwork , discipline and the meaning of commitment.