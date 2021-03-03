



Image of a chocolate factory in Lyon, France. © France 24

In France, nine out of ten people love chocolate, but its makers think that the tenth is simply a liar. In Lyon, in eastern France, known as the French capital of chocolate, the making of this product is a well-kept secret. In this program we will meet Philippe Bernachon, heir to a prestigious chocolate company that processes cocoa from many parts of the world; also the Voisin chocolate factory, where they make old-fashioned pralines; and the work of Willy Ferrier, a sculptor of pieces in chocolate.