Under the sunlight of the French Riviera lies the port of La Ciotat, home to the Eden Theatre, the world’s oldest cinema. It was there, in 1895, that the public witnessed the first projection of moving images: the famous arrival of a train at La Ciotat station, captured by Louis Lumière. After being closed for three decades following a deadly robbery in 1982, the Eden Theater has been showing movies to the public again since 2013.