





06:03 THIS IS FRANCE © France 24

Beaune, the wine capital of France’s Burgundy region, hides a treasure trove beneath its surface. The city’s cellars contain two million bottles of wine in a total of five kilometers of vaults, all linked together. One of the oldest cellars in Beaune has been occupied for four generations by the Maison Drouhin, containing traces of the town’s past. For its part, the Maison Champy cellars were frequented by Louis Pasteur and Gustave Eiffel.