In the vineyards of the Anjou region of France, in the Loire Valley, a ritual takes place each year at the end of summer. At harvest time, dozens of brave seasonal workers come from all over to pick the ripe grapes. Some of them have been regulars for several years and their experience is invaluable to newcomers. The harvest is done by hand and in a good environment, but it has its own rules. France 24 takes a closer look.