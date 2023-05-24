





For more than 75 years, the Maîtrise choir of Radio France has been training young students to become opera singers. Andrelia is one of them. She has completed a demanding training, with music theory, piano and singing classes. With the other members of the choir, the teenager is preparing a special concert with the Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra. Based in Paris, the choir now has a branch in Bondy, in the north-eastern suburbs of the French capital.