France has about 17 million hectares of forest, almost a third of its territory, and although almost all of its extension is protected, an increasing part is transformed into wood or industrial materials. Teams from the French National Forestry Office help manage this essential resource, while striking a balance between protecting ‘green gold’ and empowering the industry.
