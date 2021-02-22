



© France 24

In France, enthusiasts are willing to make great sacrifices to become the owners of one of the more than 2,000 castles that the country has. A childhood dream, a family heirloom or even a love of old stones, each one has its own motives. However, once they are proud owners, they all face the same reality: these monuments are generally a huge financial burden. The smallest reform usually costs millions of euros. As a result, these owners seek innovative solutions to bring their treasured castles to life.