Master craftsmen keep traditional know-how alive to create the wonders of today. Tours in the Loire Valley is home to the Offard workshop, where they design exceptional new wallpapers and recreate those of the past. Meanwhile, the Auto Classique Touraine workshop specializes in restoring the most prestigious pre-war cars by hand. Finally, Olivier Cottet is a stringed instrument maker who revives ancient musical instruments.

