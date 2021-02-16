In the overseas region of French Guiana, the Amazon rainforest covers 90% of the territory. Its incomparable biodiversity is in danger, but researchers and locals do their best to protect it, such as at Favard, where the village healer passes his knowledge on to younger generations and educates tourists about the need to conserve the forest. Meanwhile, a group of entomologists identify different species of insects to better protect them, and researchers are trying to understand what is driving the decline in sea turtles. .