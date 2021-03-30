



High in the French Alps, Tignes is one of the best-known winter resorts in France. That’s, of course, thanks to its snow, but also to a more unexpected factor: its water. At 2,100 meters above sea level, its frozen lake in winter attracts divers in search of cold thrills. The lake is the result of the construction of a gigantic 180-meter-high dam, the tallest in France, in the 1950s. This monumental project completely reshaped the region and the fate of the town.