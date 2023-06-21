





05:49 this is france © France 24

It is a story of family and cooking. For more than 70 years, in a small village of Indre, three generations have succeeded each other in front of the restaurant ‘La Promenade’. It was born in 1960, when Lucienne created a small bistro. Then Jacky, the son, took over and won the first Michelin star in 1989. And today it is the grandson, Fabrice, who watches over this gastronomic heritage. A moving family story whose best pages are perhaps yet to be written.