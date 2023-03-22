In this edition of This is France we got to know the Palace of Ferdinand Cheval, in the small town of Hauterives. The construction was carried out in the 19th century by a modest postman, who for 33 years carried blocks of stone to build his ideal palace. Currently it is a tourist attraction, populated by mythological characters and which has 190,000 visitors a year. A work that to this day is unclassifiable in any artistic or architectural movement.

