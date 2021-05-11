Located in central France, the Regional Natural Park of the Volcanoes of Auvergne, with its 400,000 hectares, is the largest volcanic complex in Europe. In July 2018, Unesco included the Chaîne des Puys mountain range as a World Heritage Site. Since then, an entire population has made an effort to preserve this invaluable heritage. In this edition of This is France we meet the park rangers studying the tiny creatures of these open spaces and the artisans who produce enameled lava from dormant volcanoes.

