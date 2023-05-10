





06:04 this is france © France 24

Of the 370 long-distance hiking trails in France, several stand out in particular. In Finistère, the Pouldu path merges with the Brittany coast and its contrasts of green and blue have inspired many artists. In the Cévennes, the Scottish writer Robert Louis Stevenson named the Stevenson Trail, where donkeys can still be found, after him. Meanwhile, the Santiago de Compostela route, one of the oldest in France, contains delights for the eyes and the soul.