Located on the border with Switzerland, the Jura region of France is a wild and open land, a paradise for skiers. Only a few brave people come to attempt the ‘Grande Traversée’, a hiking and skiing route over 100 kilometers long. From cheese makers to watchmakers and makers of ‘tavaillons’ (piles of wood that protect houses from the cold), they all maintain a well-preserved heritage.

#France #Discovering #Jura #wild #territory #wellkept #heritage