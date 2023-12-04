





05:58 This is France © France 24

Discovering the landscapes of the French Mediterranean island of Corsica by sea is an experience that passengers of ‘The Beauty of the Oceans’ will remember for a long time. Embarking on a week-long cruise to the treasures of the island of beauty, visitors explore Corsica’s most beautiful beaches, its gastronomy, its authentic markets and its stunning panoramas, such as the medieval town of Bonifacio, situated 40 meters above sea level. the Mediterranean.