The French region of Burgundy is full of treasures for the palate. Although best known for its wine and the production of oak barrels for its preservation, the region also boasts Flavigny anise, an anise candy with a centuries-old history, and the legendary nonnette, a Dijon gingerbread with a secret recipe dating back to the Middle Ages. France 24 takes you to Burgundy to meet those who perpetuate these delicious traditions.

#France #Discovering #delicious #French #traditions #Burgundy