





06:13 This is France © France 24

On the horizon of the French region of Provence, Mont Ventoux places its summit at 1,909 meters above sea level. Every year, its steep slopes are the scene of an epic stage of the Tour de France. The mountain fascinates both professional and amateur cyclists. The most determined even take on the “crazy challenge”: climbing Ventoux three times in one day along the three roads that lead to the top. We went to meet some of these cyclists.