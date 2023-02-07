





As Mardi Gras approaches, the Dunkirk Carnival in northern France transforms the city: the black cat dance, masquerades and the tossing of herrings from the balcony of the town hall are part of the festivities that last for two months. . The tradition dates back to the 17th century, when a huge party was organized for the fishermen before setting sail for Iceland to harvest cod for six months. Today, the tradition continues and is prepared weeks in advance.