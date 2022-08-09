Some 300 million pairs of socks are sold in France each year. Although most are made in China, some small French companies are carving out a market with their “Made in France” offering. One of them is Broussaud: for three generations this family business based in the Limousin region has been constantly innovating its socks, with increasingly complex designs. In this episode we take you to discover the secret of his success.

