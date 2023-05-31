





In the heart of the Touraine countryside, in France’s Loire Valley, old mechanical wind turbines are being dismantled from their masts for restoration. Used to pump water from the ground in the 19th century, these turbines are known as Bollée wind turbines, after their inventor, Ernest-Sylvain Bollée. Today they are being given a new lease on life by retired aeronautical engineer Jean-Claude Pestel and other enthusiasts from the region.