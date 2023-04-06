





Once the seat of Christian worship, French abbeys often have surprising histories. Fontevraud Abbey, in the former duchy of Anjou, was turned into a prison after the French Revolution. In Alsace, the Mont Sainte-Odile abbey is famous for its supposedly miraculous spring water. And on the outskirts of Montpellier, visitors to the Valmagne Abbey can still see the barrels that were once used to store thousands of liters of wine.