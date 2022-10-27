Off the coast of the French region of Brittany lies a picturesque island for all those who want to unwind. A 45-minute ferry ride separates the island of Belle-Île-en-Mer from the mainland, making it a world apart, attracting some 100,000 visitors a year. Tourists also appreciate Belle-île’s food, especially its fish. We take a closer look at this island in summer.
