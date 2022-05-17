Lunéville, in the east of France, has played a key role in French fashion history. It is the birthplace of Lunéville stitch embroidery, which is listed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List. There is only one person left to teach this art: Aude. Her students come from all over the world to learn the techniques that her grandmother passed on to her. We also talk about the brand ‘Hermès’, whose silk scarves are made by a highly qualified team.

