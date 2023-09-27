Deep in the Burgundy region of France lies the Boutissaint Wildlife Park. In its 400 hectares of forest, several hundred animals roam freely: deer, roe deer and wild boar that visitors can observe while wandering through this natural area. The park is the brainchild of the Borione family, who purchased this former priory and its immense abandoned land at the beginning of the 20th century. When it opened in 1968, it was France’s first natural park.

