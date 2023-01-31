With more than 22 million bouquets sold each year, the rose is the best-selling flower in France. It has been cultivated for four generations by the Meilland family on the French Riviera and is a favorite with perfumers. François Demachy, perfume designer and famous “nose” for Dior, trusts the properties of the precious flower. While in the city of Provins, in the Seine-et-Marne region, the rose confit is a must for the most demanding palates.

