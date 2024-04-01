No, often the license plates of movie cars are not real. Not so in the Flemish-Dutch hit series Undercover. Although, in the prequels to the Netflix hit, the movie Ferry and series Ferry: the series, the main character drives around in a Range Rover that turns out to have real plates. Exactly that copy, with the license plate updated by Ferry Bouman himself, is on display and will go on sale at some point.

The Range Rover was picked up by car dealer HooG Selections in Katwijk aan Zee. This car salesman has dealt in famous cars before. For example, a Volkswagen Passat owned by Willem Holleeder was previously for sale. The Range Rover driven by Frank Lammers in the series and films is now on display at the dealer.

“I just thought it was great fun to buy the car and have it for our showroom,” the owner of the dealer tells TopGear Netherlands. He also confirms to us that Ferry Bouman's Range Rover will be going out again. 'Eventually we will put it up for sale again or sell it to someone who visits the showroom and is interested.' The dealer owner expects the price to be around 10,000 euros.

Range Rover specifications out Ferry and Ferry: the series

Ferry's RaRo is one of the third generation, which experts refer to as L322. This copy dates from 2002, but according to the RDW it was registered in the Netherlands in 2003. Unfortunately, at the front is not the 500 hp 5.0-liter V8, but a 2.9-liter BMW diesel engine with six cylinders that produces 177 hp. The original new price of the Range Rover is not known, but someone had to pay 25,489 euros in BPM. The wheelbase is 2.9 meters long and the whole thing weighs 2,460 kilos empty.

We don't know when the car will go on sale. At the exhibition, the dealer also shows a shirt worn by the Brabant criminal. As mentioned, there is a funny detail on the car: the damage to the license plate that Ferry Bouman kicked in the series. Would this make the car more expensive or cheaper?