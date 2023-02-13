The livery is almost the same, but make no mistake: Aston Martin has given the design a major overhaul.

We’re busy tonight. Less than two hours ago the McLaren MCL60 was unveiled and it is already time for the next reveal. It’s your turn now Aston Martin Racing to pull the cloth (in this case the British flag) off their new car.

The Aston Martin AMR23 is, you’ll never guess… green. With yellow accents. With Aramco and Cognizant as the largest sponsors. In terms of livery, the reveal is therefore about as exciting as that of Red Bull. A lot is asked of the acting skills of Alonso and Stroll, who have to pretend to watch something new.

Incidentally, the necessary changes have been made to the car itself. You wouldn’t say it immediately, but 95% of the Aston Martin AMR23 is new. So says Dan Fallows, the technical boss at Aston Martin. The changes include the front wing and the sidepods.

In addition to Stroll, it is therefore Fernando Alonso who will be driving the Aston Martin AMR23 this year. It seems like a significant downgrade from the Alpine, since the French team more than three times as many points last year. But we’ll see how Alonso’s move plays out. Maybe in three years he will be world champion with Aston Martin. You do not know…

