Mexico. His apologies to the Mexican public were of no use to Federico Zapata after having insulted him on his social networks, since he was fired from Los Caligaris, an Argentine group to which he belonged.

The sports commentator Paco Villa published a message on Twitter on December 19 where he criticized the Argentine goalkeeper Damián Emiliano Martínez, because He was awarded as the best goalkeeper of the sports fair.

Upon receiving the golden glove, he placed it on his genitals and caused controversy, then Villa classified him as a braggart and assured that he was the most despicable competitor.

We recommend you read:

Then Federico Zapata, trombonist of Los Caligaris responded in his networks to Paco Villa in a rude way and insulted the Mexicans, calling them envious and “with a broken tail”.

Users attacked Zapata for his comments towards the Mexican public and even asked the organizers of Vive Latino if they hire the band in the next edition, they will make you see “hell”.

Federico Zapata immediately offered apologies on his social networks for fear of ruining his career, but they were not accepted and the band released a statement in which they made public that the musician is no longer part of the group.

“Apologies to all the people who felt offended, it was not my intention to go against a town that has given me so much joy and so many beautiful experiences,” Federico wrote on Twitter.

“We are very sorry for the situation that has been generated from the tweets published by Federico Zapata. His statements do not reflect our values, our feelings, our love for Mexico and its people,” the Los Caligaris statement read.

Federico Zapata. Instagram photo

We recommend you read:

The Caligaris add in the statement: “Your statements, full of violence, do not represent us. If they touch Mexico, they touch us.” and makes it clear that Federico no longer belongs to the band founded in 1997, in Argentina.