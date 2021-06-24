The Balearic Minister for Tourism, Iago Negueruela, tonight welcomed the annoucement that the Balearics had been placed on Britain’s Green List for safe travel but warned that everyone must act responsibly.

He said that it was fantastic news for all but said that the fight against Covid continued. Negueruela, who has been in close contact with the Foreign Office over recent months, said that there would be strict controls at Palma airport and guidelines must be respected.

Sales of holidays to the Balearics surged last night following the announcement.