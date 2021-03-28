Fabio Blanco (Almería, 2005) is a common concentration of Spain U16, as he was previously in the Sub 15. He is a powerful, vertical right-handed winger, with ease for the overflow and a sharp fang in front of the goal. Its virtues are similar to those of Ferran torres, another product of the Paterna factory, although the technicians consider that the body of Fabio Blanco is more developed than that of the current player of the Manchester City at his age.

The Valencia He captured Fabio Blanco from a humble club in the province of Almería: La Mojonera. The player’s family then had an offer from Malaga, although they opted to accept the proposal of Valencia, who initially signed him as a forward, hence his nose face to door, although in recent years they have converted him into the right-handed winger that has attracted the attention of Real Madrid, Barcelona and other greats of Europe, including the Bayern Munich.

Mateu alemany knows well his projection (and his contract) of his stage as general manager of Valencia, while Fabio Blanco has been reported for months in the most noble part of the offices of the Bernabeu.