Expedition Agartha is a game that focuses on melee combat, which is a surprise, since video games of this style tend to focus on shooting mechanics. However, this installment has a different style, in addition, it is in the first person, with weapon implements that serve melee combat and interesting PvE encounters.

On the other hand, the narrative of Expedition Agartha It’s one of his strengths. because you will be able to find out about stories that go from the great Atlantis to El Dorado, the ancient cities that have disappeared. There will even be narrative vertebrae that wink based on the Bible. This is how diverse the world of this video game will be.

Expedition Agartha It has combination of looter and survival elements, so it will be very interesting for players who are fans of this, because it brings freshness to the modalities. It has a system of progression and character customization.

Source: Snail Games

Expedition Agartha focuses on the search for the mythical underground city at the center of the Earth which supposedly has a population of very interesting magical abilities. Discover if you are capable of finding one of the most longed for mythical spaces of humanity through the Snail Games video game.

Expedition Agartha – Main features:

You will enter a lost island that will force you to face monsters, beasts and bandits while finding ruins and considering the possibilities of humanity’s past.

You will fight, very seriously, terrible attacks, each one of them will involve the greatest risk.

You will be able to use a cooperative mode that will allow you to have up to three friends to start an expedition. You will be able to hunt other players and create alliances to survive.

Expedition Agartha has two levels: Freebooter (low risk, low reward) and Mercenary (high risk, high reward).

Source: Snail Games

Like a faithful immersive game from the Middle Ages will allow you to loot and equip different weapons that you can adapt to your style.

It will even have a more competitive modality that will be based on combats in which if you die, you can lose everything. It should be noted, when you are victorious in an expedition, you will gain a lot of equipment but if you die, you could lose everything you own and you would have to start from scratch.

This is all you need to know before starting Expedition Agartha, is a caring game, full of excitement and adventure.

