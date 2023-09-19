It is not the Golf or the Volkswagen Polo that is nowadays the most sought-after model from Wolfsburg. The Tiguan is VW’s best-selling model worldwide. Since the first Tiguan, Volkswagen has sold 7.5 million. After sixteen years and two generations of SUVs, Volkswagen believes it is time for a new Tiguan. Today we get to see him for the first time.

Even more than ever, the Tiguan seems to be the sister of the Touareg. This is partly due to the headlights. These are taken directly from the cooler SUV. The grille between the headlights has been replaced by a crossbar where – optionally – a light strip connects the two headlights. Volkswagen has also looked at aerodynamics. Apparently the cW value of the Tiguan drops from 0.33 to 0.28. And that’s ultimately what you do it for.

Volkswagen is planning the new infotainment system in the Tiguan

Furthermore, the SUV has become 30 millimeters longer, but the width of the car and the length of the wheelbase have remained the same. This means there is a little more trunk space, but there is also more room for the top of your head in the front and back. Speaking of that interior: Volkswagen replaces the complete infotainment and driver display.

There is now a large, landscape center screen of 12.9 inches or optionally a 15-inch screen. In that screen you will find MIB4: the brand’s new infotainment platform. You notice that there is a new menu and that everything is displayed in a different way. The display behind the steering wheel measures 10.25 inches, by the way. The heads-up display has also been completely renewed.

You can control various infotainment features with the ‘driving experience switch’. It is that button with a speaker depicted on it. Previously you could only select the driving modes and profiles, but now you can also use it for the sound and ambient lighting. There is also an option for massage chairs. It’s really starting to become a luxury thing, that Tiguan.

Engines and specifications

For the engines, Volkswagen continues to build on the powertrains of the previous generation. You will find the same engines here as in the new Passat. There are two PHEVs and two mild hybrids. The Tiguan with a plug is available with a 1.5-liter or 2.0-liter turbo engine. One produces 204 hp and 320 Nm of torque, the other 272 hp and 400 Nm. Thanks to the 19.7 kWh battery, you could drive 100 kilometers electrically.

The mild hybrids both get the 1.5-liter engine that produces 130 or 150 hp. The power of the new Volkswagen Tiguan always goes to the front wheels. In the PHEV you have six gears, in the mild hybrid eTSI a seven-speed DSG gearbox. Volkswagen has not yet announced sprint times and top speeds.

Price of the new Volkswagen Tiguan

The new Tiguan will come to Dutch showrooms in the first quarter of next year. It is available in three versions: Tiguan, Life and R-Line. The latter is the top model. Volkswagen will only announce what you have to pay for the new Tiguan at a later stage.