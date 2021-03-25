Since the last generation of consoles, Microsoft has been characterized among other things by offering a wide range of controllers for gamers, either with original models of the company, such as the recent Pulse Red, or through the customization they offer through the service. Xbox Design Lab.

On this occasion, those from Redmond return to offer two new Xbox Series X | S controllers completely original, as they have announced through Xbox Wire, where they have shared several details of these new controllers, among which the price and the launch date stand out.

So are the two new controllers for Xbox Series X | S

First of all, we have the controller Electric Volt, which follows the same design line marked by the Pulse Red or Shock Blue controllers, although this time it does so with a much more striking color: an electric yellow. The command can be purchased through the Microsoft Store for a price of $ 64.99, and will be available on April 27.

The second of the new Xbox Series X controllers | S receives the name of Daystrike Camo, which will be a special edition, unlike the Electric Volt controller. On this occasion, Microsoft surprises with the third installment of the Camo series, following the design seen in the Night Ops Camo or Artic Camo, with a design inspired by camouflage. As in the previous case, the device will be available through the Microsoft Store, although it will have a price of $ 69.99 and will be available on May 4.

If you are interested in any of these two new Xbox Series X | S controllers mark well the dates indicated, because it would not be the first time that the first units are sold out in a matter of hours.