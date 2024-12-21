The Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2024 is here. This Sunday December 22 one of the most important events in our country is celebrated. Millions of Spaniards look forward to the children of San Ildefonsofrom the Teatro Real in Madrid, sing the number of your tenth and, thus, become one of this year’s lucky ones.

There are many prizes that are distributed throughout the morning, but there is one of them that, without a doubt, is the one that generates the most interest. It is about the first prizecommonly known as the fat man. And whoever touches it, it changes their life forever.

Although you still have to wait a few hours to know the winning combination for 2024, it is important to know how much money do you distribute and all the details about this Christmas Lottery award.

Where the Christmas Lottery Jackpot played in 2023

The 2023 Christmas Lottery Jackpot was the latest in history to come out. At 1:16 p.m., after a long wait, the winning figure was known: 88008.









This award left 200 million euros in the Pilar neighborhood, in Madrid. In Jaen 20 series were sold (80 million euros) and in Ecijain Seville, 60 million euros were distributed.

How much money do you win with the 2024 Christmas Lottery Jackpot?

The 2024 Christmas Lottery Jackpot is the most desired due to its high economic amount. The first prize distributes a total of 4,000,000 euros to the series. This is equivalent to 400,000 euros per tenth and 20,000 euros for every euro played.

What is the probability of winning the 2024 Christmas Lottery Jackpot?

By purchasing a tenth of the 2024 Christmas Lottery, there is a 5% chance of winning a prize. Nevertheless, taking the Gordo is even more complicated. There is only one chance in a hundred thousand (0.001%). The same thing happens with the second prize and the third prize. Despite this, there are many who trust in luck and continue playing year after year.

Other prizes linked to the 2024 Christmas Lottery Jackpot

Getting El Gordo to play, as we have already seen, is quite complicated. However, there is no need to be disappointed because you can still opt for more awards that are directly linked to this first prize.

Approaches to Gordo (previous and posterior numbers) : 2 prizes of 2,000 euros per tenth are distributed.

Gordo’s last three figures : 99 prizes of 100 euros per tenth are distributed

Two last figures from Gordo : 999 prizes of 100 euros per tenth are distributed.

Gordo’s last figure (refund): 9,999 euros of 20 euros per tenth are distributed

How much money does Hacienda del Gordo keep from the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

Therefore, a person who has a tenth of the Gordo (400,000 euros), will finally receive a total amount of 328,000 euros.

When can the 2024 Christmas Lottery Jackpot be collected?

It is important to know that there is a deadline to be able to collect the money from the Gordo from the 2024 Christmas Lottery. If it is not done within this time, the corresponding financial amount will be lost.

In total, there is a period of three monthswhich begins the same afternoon of the draw and once both the verifications of the numbers drawn and the computer processes are completed. Therefore, the lucky one can claim the prize from December 22, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. until March 22, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

The State Lotteries and Betting Office warn that this year December 22 is a Sunday, so it is likely that financial entities will begin the jackpot payment process on Monday, December 23except for exceptions of opening on Sundays or holidays.

Where is the 2024 Christmas Lottery Jackpot collected?

The winner of the Gordo of the Christmas Lottery 2024 must go to a financial entity authorized by the State Lottery and Betting Society (BBVA and CaixaBank). There you will be asked for the necessary documentation to comply with legal obligations. If the tenth has been shared, all participants must be present, each with their corresponding personal information.

How is the 2024 Christmas Lottery Jackpot collected?

The 2024 Christmas Lottery Jackpot is a jackpot. This means that the financial amount distributed is equal to or greater than 2,000 euros. In this case, the award is collected through a check or transferwhich is done immediately after having gone to the corresponding financial institution.

If the winner does not have an open bank account at the time of payment, they will not be able to receive the amount or create a new one for this purpose.