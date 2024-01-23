Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

Press Split

The best prevention against measles is vaccination. Although some countries have nearly eradicated the viral disease, nations in Europe are lagging behind.

Munich – Measles is widespread worldwide and is one of the most contagious infectious diseases. The virus is only transmitted from person to person and, according to experts, can be dangerous, especially in children under five and adults, due to the possible complications. The Federal Constitutional Court has rejected complaints against compulsory measles vaccinations for children and declared them constitutional. Measles vaccination has been compulsory in Germany since March 2020.

After Measles Protection Act “All people born after December 31, 1970 who are cared for in a community facility” must provide proof of measles vaccination protection recommended by the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO). Although measles can be eradicated through high vaccination coverage, the World Health Organization (WHO), measles cases have been reported in 17 European countries since the beginning of 2023. By the end of February, the number of cases was already higher than the previous year. Austria has also recently recorded an enormous increase in measles. British authorities are also concerned about the rising number of measles infections.

Since the beginning of 2023, measles cases have been reported in 17 countries in the WHO European Region – cases have recently increased enormously in Austria © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

New measles cases: Austria ranks second in Europe

According to the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES), a total of 192 confirmed cases of measles have been reported through the epidemiological reporting system (EMS) since 2023. This puts the country in second place in Europe after Romania in terms of infection rate, writes Today.at.

According to the WHO, the highest number of cases in the world from March 2022 to February 2023 were reported in the Russian Federation, Tajikistan and Turkey. Since the beginning of 2023, the number of cases has also increased in Austria, Serbia, the United Kingdom and other countries.

“This is dramatic and worrying. Austria really has to be ashamed here,” the news portal quotes Rudolf Schmitzberger, Viennese pediatrician and head of the ÖÄK department for vaccination matters. After all, in a huge country like the USA, measles has almost been eradicated. “This is very worrying for us, a relatively small country, especially because it is a disease that could easily be eradicated through a vaccination,” Schmitzberger continued.

Measles: These symptoms occur when an infection occurs

Loud MSD Manual The virus is infected via “inhalation of infectious droplets (droplet infection) that people suffering from measles secrete when speaking, coughing and sneezing”. The virus can survive on surfaces for up to two hours.

These viruses and bacteria make us sick View photo series

Typical symptoms are:

Fever, cough, runny nose and inflammation of the conjunctiva.

Rash on the oral mucosa (Koplik spots).

Measles-typical skin rash with itching after three to four days, starting on the head.

Scaling of the skin as symptoms subside.

Source: MSD Manual, AGES

Additional infections such as middle ear infections, bronchitis, pneumonia and diarrhea may occur. Anyone who has measles should definitely stay in bed. An infection causes a temporary immune deficiency that can last months to possibly years. According to AGES, there is no specific therapy for treating a measles infection. However, sufficient fluids and fever-reducing medication can relieve symptoms.

Measles: WHO continues to warn of reintroduced viral infections

“All countries, including those that have proven to have eliminated endemic transmission of measles, must remain vigilant about the possible introduction and spread of this highly contagious disease,” said Dr. Jose Hagan, Head of the Vaccine-Preventable Diseases and Immunization Program at WHO/Europe. According to the Association of Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies (vfa), herd immunity only takes effect with a vaccination rate of 95 percent.

At the beginning of the cold season, the number of respiratory diseases in Germany increases significantly again. (vw)