NRK: “Now there is really a risk that this World Cup will not be remembered because of the magical victory of Johannes Hösflot Klaebo or the special farewell of Jarl Magnus Riiber, but because of this 50 -second video. This is doping, only with a different kind of needle. “

VG: “How credible is it that the fraud never took place before? Aalbu cannot know that either. Only a few athletes are caught in doping when they do it for the first time. ”

Dagbladet: “What started as an embarrassing violation of the rule is developing for the ultimate humiliation for Norway. We are those who spread the infection in a sick international jumping area. Of all things, in the stadium lodge named after the football legend Nils Arne Eggen was tailored to the suits of the Norwegians. Eggen’s maxim was fair sport, fair together. It was the opposite with our jumpers. “AUSTRIA

Salzburger Nachrichten: “When it comes to fame, honor and a lot of money, the temptation is always there to try a abbreviation to success. The ski jumping with its technically demanding components was always susceptible to trickery in suits or bonds. But in the past it was always about gray -rich or just allowed adjustments. Now the general suspicion also jumps on the ski jumps. The damage to ski jumping is immense. “

Kronen-Zeitung: “The suit gate triggers an outrage in Norway. Austria now waves gold at the green table twice. “

The standard: “Ski jumping on the edge of the abyss. It seems essential that the FIS rethinks their complicated and yet not accurate control system. In almost a year it will be about Olympic gold medals, and the scene has the deepest uncertainty and distrust. “POLAND

Gazeta Wyborcza: “This is a terrible situation for the World Cup organizers in Trondheim. It is just as bad for ski jumping that loses popularity and number of spectators on television. The message is conveyed to the world that ski jumping is an unreliable discipline, a playground for fraudsters. ”SWEDEN

Aftonbladet: “In Trondheim it ends like in Lahti 2001 and in Seefeld 2019: with a spectacular scandal of the host nation. We wouldn’t have thought of that of Norway, but now it has happened. “