Donald Trump’s hair It has been the subject of comments in the media and on social networks for years. The possibility of wearing a wig or the politician’s alleged hair implants have even crept into the United States election campaigns. Today again the president-elect’s hairstyle has become a topic of conversation, going viral on TikTok. Donald Trump has surprised with a change of look, making his image much more youthful.

The leader of the US Republican Party has released a haircut which, for the moment, has only been seen through a video that has circulated on Instagram and TikTok. Shorter on the sides and with a pompadour, it is the most modern and current style, which many young men wear. It is a gradient cut that in recent years has become the most requested in men’s hair salons.

It’s ahaircut characterized by the disconnection between the much shorter sides and the longer upper part. There are many styles of fades, even shaving on the sides (you can also wear stripes and other drawings like stars), but Trump has opted for a more discreet fade that is in line with his classic style.

At 78 years old, the president-elect of the United States sported, until now, a rather peculiar haircut, with a side pompadour, combed and quite long on the sides and behind. It is a way to cover the baldness on the crown of the head, something that was revealed in a video that circulated years ago in which the wind played tricks on him.