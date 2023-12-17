Mojez Odhiambo lay in bed, but he couldn't sleep: everything was invaded by violent videos. Shortly before, he had graduated from university, in International Relations, and, although he had dreamed of dedicating himself to diplomacy, he had been looking for job offers for months. Whatever. “Here, in Kenya, people can't work from what they study,” he says. Among the “hundreds” of applications he submitted, he recalls, they only called him for a supposed customer service job. She turned out to be a moderation subcontractor for Tiktok.

It started with enthusiasm. “It was like being the shield between the bad things that happen on the internet and people,” she says. Over the next year, Odhiambo claims that he reviewed hundreds of violent videos a day in nine-hour shifts, with two 30-minute breaks, and that from then on he began to suffer from insomnia and post-traumatic stress disorder. There was a psychologist in the company, but, he says, employees did not feel comfortable venting in front of a therapist hired by the company, especially when they were also complaining about working conditions.

The protests against the conditions under which the moderators work, in charge of ensuring that no (more) toxic and extremely violent content reaches their mobile phones, have reached the courts in countries like Kenya, where 184 Africans have been fighting for months in court against Meta (parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp). They demand 1.6 billion euros in compensation for being fired in January of this year, after complaining about their working conditions and the damage to their mental health and trying to set up a union. They also claim that for the same reason they were banned by another moderation company, Majorel. Sama, the company that subcontracted them, denies the accusations.

Daniel Motaung, former Facebook moderator, in Nairobi last September. MARTIN TITUS

Kenya, a key country in the African technology sector, has thus become the spearhead of protests against big technology companies. Perceived as the technological heart of Africa (often called “Silicon Savannah” in an allusion to Silicon Valley), it became an innovation leader since the early 2000s thanks to the abundance of startups and the integration of technology. technology in everyday life – the founder of Meta himself, Mark Zuckerberg, visited the country in 2016 interested in the innovative mobile payment system M-PESA, which is used from paying the rent to buying a drink on the street – . Today, Kenya promises to build the continent's first major technopolis. Here, both TikTok and Facebook/Meta or Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies, such as ChatGPT, delegated moderation work.

The traces of violent content

But who takes care of those who take care of us on social networks? The question arises with increasing frequency in different countries around the world. This October, a dozen Facebook moderators in Barcelona (subcontracted by a local company) reported the company for causing trauma, according to they counted various media. In 2020, in the United States, Facebook had to pay 52 million dollars (47 million euros) after a class action lawsuit by workers who dealt with extremely violent and explicit content. The case of Kenya is especially relevant to the global reputation of Silicon Valley: because it talks about mental health and because it talks about North-South relations.

Richard Mathenge, who for four months coordinated a team of 11 people who moderated sexual content on the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT in Nairobi, also has images repeated in a loop. The worst scene was a sexual abuse of a child, too graphic to be told in these lines. He says that, when he did not get his team to receive specialized psychological care, the moderators began to meet as group therapy, without supervisors or psychologists. Just some colleagues casting out the demons of hours of rape and murder. “We supported each other,” he remembers. “Basically we compared ourselves: 'Well, what I saw is even worse than what you had to do…'.

A study by researchers from the British University of Middlesex published in 2023 interviewed 11 moderators (there were no Africans and they did not specify which social networks they worked for) who described intrusive thoughts, panic attacks, difficulties in having sexual relations (after viewing content with sexual abuse) or to be around children (after having to deal with pedophile content).

Daniel Motaung, the most visible face of the protests against Meta in Kenya, speaks of “post-traumatic stress” and, even accustomed to cameras and microphones (with magazine cover time included), sometimes his voice shakes. His fight in court continues with twists and turns, after a failed attempt to reach an out-of-court settlement.

A cheap labor market

“This is neocolonization,” Motaung says in the interview, at an event on digital freedoms of the Mozilla Foundation in Nairobi, in September. “We see these digital jobs as creating opportunities and employment. But they [las grandes plataformas] “They see a cheap labor market and an opportunity to increase their profit margins because it is easier to exploit Africans and pay us mediocre salaries,” he says. He, who grew up in a poor family, studied Law at Rhodes University (South Africa), and found work at a subcontractor that did content moderation for Facebook in the Kenyan capital. He has assured that he earned about $2.20 per hour (barely two euros) reviewing extremely graphic content.

Richard Mathenge, who worked on a ChatGPT moderation team in Kenya. MARTIN TITUS

“This is digital neocolonialism,” Mathenge, who is now trying to set up the union, repeats in another interview at the same meeting. “Africa has a ready and available labor market, and especially Kenya, with many young people, often university-educated, who speak English well… and who are desperate to work, to do something they are proud of. When you give them a chance on these platforms [tecnológicas]”They accept it on the fly, without questions.”

The creation of a union for workers with content on social networks throughout Africa is difficult, says Motaung. There is fear of joining, people don't want to talk. “Right now, if you go to one of these companies you will still find moderators being mistreated, underpaid, fired,” she says. When consulted by this newspaper, Sama responded by email that it always offered psychological assistance to its workers and that its “wellness team” did not limit itself to waiting for workers to come for help, but rather “proactively” sought out employees. , walking through the offices to check that the moderators were okay and to remind them that they were available. Majorel, who was outsourced to deal with TikTok moderation in Kenya, did not respond to this newspaper.

A problematic system

Although the moderation work denounced by Meta workers, the authors of the class action lawsuit, was done in Kenya, in June a judge concluded that Facebook was the “true employer” of the 184 complainants. “Meta can no longer hide behind subcontractors to apologize for the exploitation and abuse of its moderators,” stated Foxglove director Martha Dark by email to this newspaper. “They know the system is problematic,” Motaung emphasizes. “They try to distance themselves from the problem. “If you say that Sama or Majorel treats their employees badly, it sounds like Facebook is not responsible.”

Meta declined to comment on this court case to this newspaper because it is in the middle of the litigation, but specified by email that it employs about 15,000 people to review content, including independent and subcontracted workers from “20 locations around the world.” “We work with companies in regions around the world because we recognize the importance of having local language experts to apply our policies in cases where certain words or content require additional contextual understanding,” she says. And she adds: “Our global scale also allows us to deploy resources if there is an increase in demand from a specific country, a crisis or an unexpected event.” Regarding working conditions, Meta assures that it requires the companies with which it works to provide 24-hour health support, to pay salaries above industry standards in each market, and that in no case do they oppose the formation of unions.

Motaung compares the conditions of the North and South: “Moderators from the North, from America, in general do not complain about bad working conditions or poor pay, because they have benefits, insurance… They complain about the damage to their mental health. We, in Africa and in the global South, do not have those things (…) We are disposable for these companies. They told me and my colleagues that we were useless, that they were doing us a favor. “If we didn't want the job, they could go out into the street and find someone who did.”

The power of social networks

Daniel Motaung, who has become the face of the African rebellion against big technology, has not abandoned the internet. He uses Linkedin and Facebook, and plans to open X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and “all social networks, basically.” “I believe in the power of social networks. I am not advocating for its end, but for fixing the system. Networks have simplified information flows, and in developing countries this is key to democratizing our societies and ensuring that they develop better.”

Nor does it blame internet users for the harmful content that moderators face. It advocates a pre-publication filtering system, in which Artificial Intelligence helps identify the majority of “toxic” content, thus minimizing human exposure. Content that AI cannot classify, because “it is not perfect at understanding cultural nuances,” will be passed on to moderators, he proposes. These, in turn, have to be classified by their level of tolerance to content, he believes, because “there are people who don't mind seeing people killing each other.” It is important, he insists, that humans continue to make decisions about possible violations of freedom of expression. But they have to be moderation professionals, “and not people who were passing by on the street and who will be easily replaced,” he claims.

