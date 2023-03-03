Diego Cocca was introduced as technical director of the Mexican soccer team a little less than a month ago. Now, the work of the Argentine coach begins as he presented his first call to the press.
These footballers will be the ones who will be in charge of facing the following FIFA Date in which there are two commitments:
– March 23, 2023: Suriname against Mexico for the Concacaf Nations League.
-March 27, 2023: Mexico against Jamaica for the Concacaf Nations League
The first call of the former coach of the Tigers has some surprises and also absences.
First, he left out experienced footballers like Andrés Guardado and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández. Also, striker Rogelio Funes Mori, who is experiencing a good moment and was expected to be called, did not receive the go-ahead from DT.
Adding to this, by summoning three goalkeepers, the first surprise was carried out. In addition, the call of players like Diego Lainez, Sebastían Córdova, Raúl Jiménez and Eduardo de la Rosa caused a stir on social networks.
|
Position
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Goalie
|
Goalie
|
Tijuana (Mexico)
|
Defending
|
Goalie
|
Spanish (Spain)
|
Defending
|
Goalie
|
Chivas (Mexico)
|
Defending
|
Defending
|
Genk (Belgium)
|
Defending
|
Kevin Alvarez
|
Pachuca (Mexico)
|
Defending
|
Nestor Araujo
|
America (Mexico)
|
Defending
|
Jesus Angulo
|
Tigers (Mexico)
|
Half
|
Marcel Ruiz
|
Toluca (Mexico)
|
Half
|
louis romo
|
Monterrey Mexico)
|
Half
|
Uriel Antuna
|
Blue Cross (Mexico)
|
Half
|
Defending
|
Chivas (Mexico)
|
Half
|
Eric Sanchez
|
Pachuca (Mexico)
|
Half
|
Edson Alvarez
|
Ajax (Mexico)
|
Half
|
Defending
|
AEK Athens (Greece)
|
Forward
|
Raul Jimenez
|
Wolves (England)
|
Forward
|
Half
|
America (Mexico)
|
Forward
|
Half
|
Toluca (Mexico)
|
Robert Alvarado
|
Half
|
Chivas (Mexico)
|
louis romo
|
Half
|
Monterrey Mexico)
|
Sebastian Cordova
|
Half
|
Tigers (Mexico)
|
Uriel Antuna
|
Half
|
Blue Cross (Mexico)
|
Diego Laínez
|
Half
|
Tigers (Mexico)
|
Fernando Beltran
|
Half
|
Chivas (Mexico)
|
carlos rodriguez
|
Half
|
Blue Cross (Mexico)
|
Eric Sanchez
|
Half
|
Pachuca (Mexico)
|
Luis Chavez
|
Half
|
Pachuca (Mexico)
|
Edson Alvarez
|
Half
|
Ajax (Mexico)
|
Erik Gutierrez
|
Half
|
PSV (Netherlands)
|
Orbelin Pineda
|
Forward
|
AEK Athens (Greece)
|
Santiago Gimenez
|
Forward
|
Feyenoord (Netherlands)
|
Raul Jimenez
|
Forward
|
Wolves (England)
|
Roberto de la Rosa
|
Forward
|
Pachuca (Mexico)
|
Henry Martin
|
Forward
|
America (Mexico)
|
Hirving Lozano
|
Forward
|
Naples (Italy)
Thus, the coach who was a two-time champion with Atlas will seek to get six points out of six possible in this international competition. And, as if that were not enough responsibility, giving a team that was left out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup with a fan base that is currently disconnected and with practically zero positive expectations of their national team.
