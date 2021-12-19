There are stories that go straight to the heart. Situations that seem impossible, yet they are the sad reality for many poor creatures out there suffering the pains of hell from heartless people. As the dog kept in the worst condition you have ever seen. So much so that there are those who wonder how he managed to survive.

Photo source from YouTube video of the Man’s Best Friend account

The dog was seen wandering near one filling station. All his fur was tangled. The volunteers to take him away put some food in a cage and after two hours they finally managed to capture him and immediately take him to a grooming salon.

When the dog arrived he was in very bad condition. There were tufts of fur all twisted and the dog was scared. They had to put an Elizabeth collar on him in order to proceed with the grooming operation, which was not at all easy, given his condition.

Photo source from YouTube video of the Man’s Best Friend account

Damjan Lukić, who takes care of dog hygiene every day in Novi Sad, Serbia, has never seen a dog like that. And he has been working in the industry for more than 3 years: the 26-year-old was speechless when he saw the sweet little dog arrive.

The dog was in terrible condition. Not only was her fur a mess, but the skin underneath was also sore and diseased. The operators had to work with extreme delicacy to free him from that burden that made his life a nightmare.

Man’s Best Friend YouTube video source

The dog kept in the worst conditions comes back to life

Fortunately, he is now in much better conditions and will be followed by veterinarians who will be able to treat him in the best possible way.

Photo source from YouTube video of the Man’s Best Friend account

We hope that he will soon find his new forever home – he needs a family that really takes care of him.