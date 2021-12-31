Ghost Shop Games’ co-op action title lands January 4 on PS4 and PS5.

This past Wednesday we learned about the January Plus games, that is, the titles for PS4 and PS5 that will accompany subscribers to the service of PlayStation in the first month of 2022. One of the chosen, and perhaps the most unknown, is Deep rock galactic, which takes advantage of the date to launch on Sony platforms, being available from before on PC and Xbox.

On the occasion of what we discussed, the game of Ghost ship games has released a launch trailer that you can see at the top of the news. The video, just over two minutes long, highlights his proposal to help new users get an idea of ​​what to expect.

It is a cooperative sci-fi shooterIt is an action title designed with the cooperative in mind. A first-person shooter with a science fiction theme and very characteristic graphics. It has destructible settings, procedurally generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters to contend with. You will also take advantage of the benefits of Touch panel of the Dualshock 4 and the DualSense to scan the terrain, in addition to making use of the controller’s speaker and allowing cross-play between PS4 and PS5, but not with other platforms.

The other two titles that will accompany Deep Rock Galactic next January 4, 2022 they are also recommended. First we have Persona 5 Strikers, the characteristic action of Koei Tecmo with its musou proposal and the aesthetics and characters of the last numbered installment of the Atlus franchise. Second, Dirt 5 will delight driving enthusiasts with the most daring off-road experience in the series, without forgetting its legacy.

