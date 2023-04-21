The country recently learned of the death of Camila Sterling (Laura Camila Lozano Sterling), a promising young musician who, at just 24 years old, had already made a name for herself in the industry.

She recently released her single ‘Hookah’, which has passed 400,000 views on YouTube and which she described as her “best gift”: “We released ‘Hookah’, it’s my first song and I’m very happy. I love it because reggaeton is a genre that is dominated by men and being able to sing it is a great opportunity,” she told evtv.

(Keep reading: Camila Sterling, Colombian singer, found dead in Miami: this is known).

The young woman was found without vital signs in a hotel room in Miami, United States, on March 30.

As revealed by the newspaper Daily Mail, was in a room rented by the music executive David Bolno, which is why the question has arisen about who this man really is? And what implications does it have in the case?

David Bolno, artist manager

This is the photo with which he appears in different publications as one of the most important businessmen in music.

Bolno, 46, is a well-known man within the industry, having worked with artists such as Justin Bieber, Drake, Post Malone, Pharrell Williams and Will.i.am.. According to research TMZwas trying to sign Sterling with the firm NKSFB, of which he is a partner.

On the website of this company it is read that “David received his law degree Cum Laude from Temple University and his undergraduate degree from Duke University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with Distinction in his specialization”, currently He is a member of the Alumni Council of the latter institution.

(Also: Justin Bieber sold the rights to his music for $200 million.)

The version you knew Daily Mail Regarding what happened on the morning of that tragic March 30, the man left the room after 4:30 am; Sterling stayed there and after noon the staff went to check the room, noticing the body lying in the bathtub.

According to what Bolno told the police, he simply let her stay longer and “was not there when they found her”, calling what happened “a tragedy”.. In fact, TMZ learned that “he paid for several rooms, including Lozano’s, and although he was in her room, he visited her there, but did not stay in it.”

Not many details have been revealed so far. However, it is known that he is no longer considered a suspect. Meanwhile, the toxicology report is awaited to find the cause of Camila’s death.

More news

– They shot a pregnant woman after confusing her; she died in her car

– Ralph Yarl: what about the young black man shot for ringing the wrong bell?

– USA: boy is in ICU after being stabbed by man he called ‘NPC’

Daisy Contreras

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL