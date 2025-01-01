2025 begins and, one more year, Cristina Pedroche becomes one of the protagonists of the moment after taking the twelve grapes with all the Spaniards who have chosen Antena 3 for the Chimes 2024-2025.

The Madrid presenter, after ten years at the helm of this special programming, has managed to turn this event into a tradition expected by millions of people from all over Spainsince what he will be wearing for the Chimes generates a lot of expectation among the public.

To say goodbye to 2024 and welcome 2025, Pedroche has once again shown self-confidence and absolute self-confidence in front of the camera, and despite the nerves, with a look that, as usual, aims to send a social message to all viewers.

On this occasion, Pedroche has joined forces with UNICEF Spain in favor of childhood, in order to make visible the importance of protecting each boy and girl against any type of violence, abuse and exploitation. And, to achieve this, the woman from Madrid has taken a design created from drops of breast milk crystallized that, without a doubt, has impacted all Spaniards.

Cristina Pedroche’s surprising dress for the Campanadas

Fashion, like for many other ‘celebrities’, for Cristina Pedroche becomes a way to send social messages. It is not the first time that the presenter takes advantage of this prime-time programming to protest, since for the 2022-2023 Chimes she wore a dress in solidarity with refugees, while last year her look emphasized the importance of acting to change the policies of water management. And, of course, this December 31, the television collaborator did not want to miss the opportunity to make a new appeal.

Once again, Pedroche has trusted Josie to create a design that combines “innovation and tradition with deep meaning”, as reported by the creative team of the piece. It is a dress created with haute millinery techniques, by the hand of Vivascarrionand includes cotton crochet and a total of 8,500 crystals created from drops of crystallized breast milk which are a symbol of protection, a detail that has been the work of the jeweler Belen Mazasfrom the Morir de Amor brand that Pedroche frequently wears.

Likewise, the piece created in collaboration with UNICEF Spain seeks to “inspire real change, remembering that Children deserve to grow up in a world in peace, free of violence, abuse or exploitation and full of opportunities“, as stated by the creative styling team.

Cristina Pedroche with her Campanadas 2024-2025 dress, in collaboration with UNICEF Spain Courtesy of UNICEF Spain

As is tradition, Cristina Pedroche took off her cape seconds before saying goodbye to 2024, with a wide smile and to show the entire public your solidarity look.

The styling is composed of this consisting of corset, cap and infant guardsmade entirely with haute millinery techniques, with ‘ad hoc’ lasts that give shape to the different pieces. With this structure already created, Vivascarrion had to “lattice, sew and mold the pieces in the mold with cotton crochet to splash the drops of glazed breast milk,” specify those responsible for the look. Without a doubt, it is one of the most laborious designs that Pedroche has worn in Campanadas To date, it has had an artisanal process of more than 2,500 hours of work that results in a jewel dress weighing more than 42 kg.

Cristina Pedroche with her Campanadas 2024-2025 dress, in collaboration with UNICEF Spain Courtesy of UNICEF Spain

But, without a doubt, the detail that makes it an authentic work of art is that what adorns the structure are spherifications of Pedroche’s own breast milk, which she kept during her first motherhood and which has been transformed to decorate the dress from the waist, where they are mixed with silver leaf and quartzeven the cap that has been embroidered with paper feathers.





Josie’s inspiration for the dress

The dress includes more than 40 nipples of crystallized breast milk that Josie himself defines as “a female deity associated with motherhood, the earth, fertility, agriculture and life; as were Demeter, Isis, Parvati, Lat, Kubaba, Coatlicue, Cybele, Houtu, or Hepat“. The creative director added that the dress makes him very happy “because, once again, it has allowed me to put the enormous media focus created ten years ago on ‘Made in Spain’ personalities such as Vivascarrion, and Morir de Amor, but Above all, it emphasizes the importance of making visible the situation of lack of protection in which many boys and girls around the world find themselves.

Cristina Pedroche with her Campanadas 2024-2025 dress, in collaboration with UNICEF Spain Courtesy of UNICEF Spain

For its part, José María Veraexecutive director of UNICEF Spain, highlighted that “violence against children occurs in many circumstances. To begin with, in armed conflicts. Today, more than 460 million boys and girls live in conflict zones or have lived in them. But violence also occurs in the places where children should be most protected: their homes and schools, and also in the digital environment. Protecting children and investing in their well-being is a fundamental axis of UNICEF’s work that guarantees their full development and future,” he concludes.

Manuel Carrion, Belén Mozas, Cristina Pedroche, Josie, Felipe Vivas – Campanadas 2025 Courtesy of UNICEF Spain

Once again, Pedroche and the entire creative team in charge of this now iconic dress have taken advantage of the power of fashion to make visible a complicated social situation at a time as key and full of new desires as the new year.

GALLERY | Ten years of Pedroche looks in Campanadas

Do you want to receive the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle content in your email for free every Thursday? Sign up for our Newsletter.