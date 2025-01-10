Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to competition in Saudi Arabia, where he has lived with his family since leaving European football three years ago. He did it after disconnecting with his family during the Christmas holidays in Lapland, where he lived a “dreamlike” experience, as Georgina Rodríguez, the ball star’s partner, acknowledged on her Instagram. Georgina herself gave a clue, in another of the many images she shares on her social networks, about the new plane that Cristiano Ronaldo has acquireda spectacular personalized private jet that has gone viral following a video published on social networks in which all the details of the design can be seen.

That celebrities have a private jet is not a surprise in these times. They have it from Kylie Jenner, completely personalized by the way, to Maluma, Beyoncé or Floyd Mayweather, through the Andic family, owners of Mango, or Jeff Bezos, who acquired a Gulfstream G700 last year, one of the fastest and most exclusive planes. that exist, valued at 72 million euros. Even more expensive is the Boeing BBJ 737, the luxurious private plane of King Máxima of the Netherlands and William, which costs around 90 million euros.

However, the new acquisitions made by world stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, who decided to sell his previous private plane in 2022, are still newsworthy, in a luxury sense. That aircraft was a Gulfstream G200 that he bought in 2015 for a value of 20 million euros that the Portuguese personalized with his logo, which is also that of his companies and hotels. For a while, while I found a buyer, He rented it for a price of between 6,000 and 10,000 euros per hour.

It was not made public, but Cristiano Ronaldo had to finally sell that device, since Since 2024, a private jet has been seen in dribs and drabs If possible more spectacular, also personalized, in different airports around the world, including Madrid, where the footballer maintains his family home. This plane has gone viral in the last few hours following the aforementioned trip to Lapland by Cristiano and his family.









The jet is impressive, as can be seen in the images kept in its archive by the page specialized in aircraft tracking (you can search by license plate) Jet Photostaken at the Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez airport this past summer.

This is Cristiano Ronaldo’s new private plane

Various media have published that Cristiano Ronaldo’s new private plane is a Gulfstream G650. However, It is a Bombardier Global Expressalmost certainly the 6500 model.

That it is a Bombardier model is confirmed by the aforementioned Jet Photos website, which includes the model among the information in each image of an aircraft. Furthermore, at first glance you can see that it is not a Gulfstream G650 because it has a different exterior design than the plane with which Georgina Rodríguez poses. And, judging by the 13 exterior windows that the plane has, the same, for example, as the music producer’s Global Express 6500 DJ Khaledappears to be a Bombardier model 6500.

In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo’s personalized aircraft is very similar, beyond the aesthetic differences on the outside due to the personalization of each plane, with this other customized unit between Bombardier, manufacturer of the aircraft, and Bentley.

Unit customized by Bombardier and Bentley



instagram @bombardier_jets





The aircraft in question perfectly combines luxury and performance. It is capable of covering long distances and at the same time has a perfect size to access almost all airports in the world. Proof of this is that Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have traveled to Finland, very far from their current residence in Saudi Arabia.

Inside, whose design stands out for its versatility and degree of customization, it has capacity for 17 passengers. The latest versions of this Bombardier aircraft include the Nuage seat, a breakthrough in comfort within the private aviation sector.

In the cabin, with an elegant and classic design, individual seating areas with high armrests are combined with other spaces with tables, ideal for meetings or as an individual work area, and sofas on which to relax.

Photo of the interior of a plane like Cristiano’s



bombardier





We do not know if the design of Cristiano Ronaldo’s new private jet boasts all the details that this Bombardier model can include, but it also There is a private suite in your cabin and another with a separate shower.

According to Aircraft cost calculator, a second-hand Bombardier Global 6500 It can be around 40 million eurosbut depending on different factors, the plane can reach 50 million euros.

This is probably the case with Cristiano Ronaldo’s aircraft, taking into account its high degree of exterior customization. Unlike his previous private jet, the Portuguese footballer has opted for black instead of white. There are, however, on both sides of the plane access door, the two hallmarks of the CR7 universe: the logo and the silhouette of the Portuguese celebrating a goal.